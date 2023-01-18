A COLD and icy morning in December did prevent some people coming to Sourton Hall for a Soup, Bread and Cheese Lunch, being put on by members of St Thomas à Becket Church, but those that did venture out very much enjoyed a selection of homemade soups, bread rolls and cheese.
The event was being held in aid of the Bridestowe Scouts Group appeal to raise funds for new tents and camping equipment for their outdoor activities, and church members were pleased to welcome several members of the Scout group.
This was followed by a board games afternoon with refreshments provided by Sourton Parish Council.
This combined event was very successful and very much enjoyed by all who attended and a total of £125 was raised and given to Bridestowe Scout Group.
The church is holding two further Soup, Bread and Cheese Lunches on Sunday February 12 and Sunday March 12, the cost is a very modest £5 a head, and members look forward to seeing you then.