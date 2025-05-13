A 54-year-old man who threatened pub punters with an axe has been jailed for 10 months.
Jason Semple walked into the White Hart Hotel at around 6pm on Sunday, April 13 holding an axe in his hand.
He headed to the beer garden and approached two men at a table, who were known to him, and started threatening them. One of the men picked up a chair to protect himself and keep Semple away.
Semple, of Tavistock Road, Okehampton, waved the weapon around and only stopped after a member of the public intervened. He then climbed over the back fence and fled.
Armed police units, the police helicopter, dog units and response officers searched the area and located Semple shortly before 9pm.
He was arrested and taken into custody, where he told interviewing officers that he couldn’t remember what had happened or where the weapon had come from.
Semple was charged and appeared in court on Tuesday, April 15 where he pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening a person with a bladed weapon in a public place.
The judge remanded him into custody ahead of sentencing. He appeared at Exeter Crown Court today, May 13, where he was sentenced to ten months in prison.
Sector Inspector Daniel Jones said: “Semple acted brazenly as he walked straight up to the victims, who were known to him, and threatened them with the axe.
“This incident took place in a local pub, in daylight, as members of the community were enjoying their Sunday evening. Understandably this caused concern to everyone who was present and also to the wider town.
“I welcome the sentence given today and I would like to thank those who intervened, kept police informed and helped us bring this to a swift resolution.”
If you have been affected by crime, please visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. You can also call Victim Support on 0808 1689111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.