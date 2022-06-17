Brother’s £300k ‘matching set’ house for sale

The 1902 house was built as one of a matching set for brothers who wanted to live side by side. ( Godfrey Short & Squire )

This twin townhouse in the centre of Okehampton - which predates Simmons Park and is more than a century old - is up for sale for just £300k.

Colebrook House, on St James Street, is estimated to have been built in 1902 and is one half of a pair of homes built by two brothers.

It is thought that the brothers built the matching Edwardian houses, which are next door to one another, in order to live close to one another without having to share a living space.

The original floors and stairs are still in the house. ( Godfrey Short & Squire )

The properties were built just after modern utilities became available in Okehampton, with running water laid to houses in 1893, and electricity being introduced to the town in 1889 - barely a decade before the houses’ construction.

Colebrook House itself is unique but for its twin, with vintage high ceilings and the original doors and floors from 1902.

With four double bedrooms and three storeys, the house would have had space for the siblings to live together, and certainly has space for a modern family.

The dining room, while retaining original floorboards and high ceilings, doesn’t betray how old the property really is. ( Godfrey Short & Squire )

There are also two reception rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a WC, as well as an enclosed courtyard with a storage shed.

The house has been brought to market by Godfrey Short and Squire estate agents, who have listed the property at £300k.

Nick Godfrey of Godfrey Short & Squire said: “For those looking for an opportunity to add some character to an historic town house, that is within walking distance of the town centre, the beautiful Simmons Park and the Dartmoor line.

“Then, an appointment to view is highly recommended. Colebrook House was constructed in the early 1900’s and is one of a pair or matching homes that were reputedly constructed by two brothers for themselves to live in.

“With some unusual architectural features, the properties are striking and offer high ceilings throughout.