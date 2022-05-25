Buckingham Palace awaits on surprise trip

Sampford Courtenay’s parish council chairman and clerk received a surprise invitation to the Jubilee Concert on Saturday (June 4) in recognition of their work in the community.

Chairman Michele Wilson and parish clerk Marion Pratt were awarded the invitation by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon as a thank you for all the work they had done during the pandemic.

Cllr Wilson said: I’m very excited. We got the email and I thought: “Is this a scam?” But no, it looked real. The wording said we have been recognised for our work and it’s really nice. We don’t do anything for a reward but it is nice to be recognised.

‘You say once in a lifetime but this really is once in a lifetime. I’m looking forward to all the different acts - I love music.

‘We’re also planning on going on a boat trip so while everyone is having a picnic in the park we’ll be having a picnic on the river.’

Both Cllr Wilson and Mrs Pratt worked throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of the community.

As part of Sampford Courtenay Parish Council’s emergency pandemic plan, Cllr Wilson and Mrs Pratt offered extra support to vulnerable and self-isolating individuals as community co-ordinators in addition to their usual council responsibilities.

Following the end of pandemic, the pair have continued their hard work in the community and are now preparing for the parish’s Jubilee celebrations.

The parish will be holding a Jubilee picnic at the village hall where commemorative mugs will be distributed.

There will also be a special service at St Andrew’s Church which will include songs and music from the queen’s coronation service at Westminster.

The Jubilee Concert, also called the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace, is set to start at 7:30pm on Saturday June 4 at Buckingham Palace and will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

So far, the event’s programme includes music acts from Queen with Adam Lambert as lead singer, Alicia Keys, Craig David, George Ezra and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

There will also be performances by the casts of the Phantom of the Opera, the Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.