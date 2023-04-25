Monday, April 17, heralded the beginning of a busy week for Okehampton Running Club, writes Paul Evison.
Jo Page crossed the Atlantic once more just a few weeks after completing the New York Marathon to take on the prestigious Boston event.
John Graham was inspired to create the event in 1897 after the start of the Modern Olympiad the year before. The distance back then was 24.5 miles only in 1924 was it lengthened to 26.2 to conform to the standard distance.
Boston is not the fastest or easiest of courses due to the Newton Hills at mile 16. On the day Jo ran very well and finished in 3hrs 22:28 thus gaining her fourth Abbotts World Major Star.
The next evening saw three ORC’s head off to Exeter to the start of the Run Exe Summer Series 5K’s. This is a regular feature in the calendar for a number of club members. Its level two lap course around the Exe Flood Relief Area is conducive to fast times in the right conditions. The three Okehampton runners were there for the opening 5K and all had good runs.
First back was Stan Wood in a PB time of 18;37 and gaining 1st MU17, next was Andrew Vernon 19.34 and Sophie Luxton 20.33 which earned her 1st FU20.
On Saturday Lucy Gooding travelled to the Midlands to take part in the Malvern Hills Half Marathon. This hilly off-road trail half starts and finishes near the Western border of Malvern and loops out to Little Malvern in the South. It boasts over 2500ft of ascent and is a good test for trail specialists.
Lucy had a good race and completed the distance in 3hrs 18mins.
Many of the club’s runners enjoy a Parkrun at the weekend. So as a matter of protocol only the very unusual or outstanding make it to the report.
Claudine Benstead returned to the Exmouth top spot with a 19:51 run which is age graded at 100.59% meaning she currently has no peer in her age group at this distance. It also gives her the course record for that age group.
This year The London Marathon returned to its usual spring slot and attracted a massive field of over 47,000.
There is always a huge application for this event. Many run for charitable causes, some gain a place being ‘Good for Age’ and others win a place through the ballot. Each running club receives an entry or two dependant on the size of its membership.
Karen King won the ballot for the Okehampton allocated place and made the most of it after a protracted return from injury. She joined five other ORC’s in the cool wet conditions to pit mind and body against the 26.2-mile course.
Rob Kelly overcame a recent set back at the Granite Way20 to finish in the excellent time of 2.58.37. Next in was veteran of this event Paul Carter in 3.14.32 followed by Jo Page who improved by 2 seconds her London time of last year 3.27.17, pretty good considering it was her second marathon in a week.
Mike Davies was hot on her heels in 3.28.57 followed by Karen King in 4.29 and Jackie Dawes, pulling off the double having run at Manchester the previous weekend, in 4.48.09.