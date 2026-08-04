West Devon borough councillor Cllr Adam Bridgewater (South East Tavistock) said: “It’s rare to have burglaries in Tavistock and is of great concern. The burglars are picking on people who are on holiday and somehow they find that out. Maybe they know through social media, so people need to be careful and also when it’s hot, to keep doors and windows shut. There are a lot of older residents in the area who are particularly vulnerable, so neighbours can keep an eye open.”