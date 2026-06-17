A Tavistock B&B has won yet another award for excellence, sealing its growing reputation for providing an outstanding welcome to guests nationally and internationally.
Jack and husband Iain White-Duncan have scooped a Visit England silver award in the Best B&B and Guest House of the Year category – making One Drake Road & Apartments officially the second best B&B in the country.
This prestigious award comes on top of their accolade as the best in Devon with a Visit Devon best B&B in Devon 2025-2026 award.
Iain said: “We’re both very happy, first gold for Devon and now silver in England. It’s been hard work, but its paid off. We know we provide a very high standard of accommodation and hospitality because we get so many repeat visits from far and wide.
“But to get it officially confirmed with these top awards is fantastic and reward for how we make our guests feel at home, whether they come from somewhere in Devon or another country.”
The B&B attracts many foreign guests who come to bring their sons and daughters to Mount Kelly College and stay on recommendation. An example of the couple’s special welcome is when one Chinese family came to stay to put their younger daughter in Mount Kelly Prep. The family was generously given free rein over Iain and Jack’s kitchen to make them feel at home and soothe the nerves while in a different country, before ‘handing over their child’.
Iain said: “It’s not something we do every day, obviously, but it was a very emotional time for them all and by the time they’d served up a splendid banquet for us all, their daughter regained her confidence and was speaking good English at the table. It was so lovely to see and why we are in hospitality.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.