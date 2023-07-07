Paddon’s Row in town centre has been described by both residents, visitors and tourists as a ‘hidden gem’ of the town, which hosts a colourful array of shops that magnetise shoppers of all ages all year round
The arcade is tucked off Brook Street, the main high street, opposite the White Stuff, offering something for everyone, including fashion, antiques, food and drink, weaving and fabrics and furniture.
Businesses such as Brigid Foley took root on the quirky, tranquil strip of shops many years ago, having built up a firm customer base who adore the shop for it’s unique, quality clothing. Others like Decodent vintage shop and Mime Café are more recent additions; the cafe is a popular destination, also hosting local community groups welcoming members of the community.
David Hamley of Decodent said: ‘It’s a very different experience having a business here than on the high street as we are tucked way. We feel very much part of our own little area here, it has a great community feel and I have recently set up a Facebook page so we can interact with each other and our customers.
‘We would like more people to know about us though. The number of businesses here go into double figures and we would love more people to come and see what we have to offer.’
Paddows Row was redeveloped in 1984 but originally part of it was the yard and stables for the White Hart pub, where the Oggy Oggy Pasty Shop was based before moving a few doors down.
Manager of Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District) Janna Sanderssaid: Paddons Row has a lovely range of traders from barbers to beauty salons and clothes. It is a part of Tavistock definitely worth exploring.’
A treasure chest of exclusive clothing at Brigid Foley
Brigid Foley has had her exclusive individual shop in Paddons Row for 31 years.
It’s a treasure chest of such a variety of clothes- Something for any day or any occasion, just out for a coffee with friends, or going on holiday, and even for a special occasion.
People come to visit this unique shop from miles around, and Brigid is always pleased to help.
Favourite brands are Robell, renowned for their flattering, comfortable and affordable trousers, Adini whose dresses and tops are always winners, Nila Rubia for her cotton dresses and wonderful woven jackets, Orientique for their colourful prints and many more.
Brigid Foley has a great website if you would like to browse the collection.
When you are next in Tavistock come and visit with some time to spare and enjoy a coffee with us.
Original prints and vintage inspired goodies at Decodent
Half way up Paddons Row you’ll find the vintage world of Decodent. Surrounded by art and objects evocative of the era you can browse beautiful things for your home from the Art Deco period and beyond as well as vintage inspired goodies and a great variety of greetings cards. Co-owner David Hamley creates the original prints for Decodent. His latest series are illustrations and quotes from the age of jazz. Inspiring words and images to adorn your home.
Lovingly prepared cakes and savouries at Mime Cafe
Opened in 2019 and tucked away at the top of Paddons Row, Mime is a modern cafe that prides itself on homemade and locally sourced produce.
We have an outside terrace to enjoy the warmer days or a cosy upstairs lounge to escape and relax. Our downstairs seating area is accessible for wheelchairs and buggies and our facilities are also fully accessible.
Our cakes and bakes, savouries and meals are all lovingly prepared by our team.
Our meals and cake counter also cater for all diets.
Upon entering Mime you are welcomed by the team that make and provide all the loveliness that you see on display.
View Property sets the gold standard
View Property are an experienced and dynamic company with over 100 years’ experience in the local property market. You can find our Tavistock office situated up the pretty Paddon’s Row.
We are excited to have just won the GOLD award for NUMBER ONE agent in Tavistock for the 3rd year in a row from The British Property Awards!
Well done to all our team - this award is won via stringent secret judging, to assess the customer service skills and efficiency of agents so we are pleased to show such consistency to be able to win for a third time.
Feel free to pop in to our office for advice from our knowledgeable team if you are looking to sell, or visit our website to view all our properties for sale.
Swan’s Nest putting you in the shade
Swan’s Nest is a small ‘independent shop’. Discover an eclectic mix of home and wear. Most of the time the owner is making at the rear of the shop. Lampshades are bespoke and can be tailored to your needs. Local makers are also supported and items are carefully curated.
Originally trading in Tavistock Market, a big relocation to a shop in May 2022 made it possible for workshops to be offered on a one to one basis. These are very popular and can be booked by phoning me on 07940 490465. I offer wet felting, nuno felting, needle felting, wool spinning, small furniture revamp/upholstery, lampshade making and more.
Well known brands sold are ’Solmate socks’ and ’Natural Spa’. Ethics of Swan’s Nest are: Slow fashion, eco-friendly, handmade, upcycled, Fairtrade, natural, quality. About 90% of the products fall into one or two of these categories.
Curious? Come and give your senses a feast of colour and smells.