Discount supermarket chain Lidl is proposing a bigger store on a new site in Okehampton.
Proposals have been set out for a new store on a larger site with more parking on a site off Exeter Road.
The supermarket says that the change would provide 17 more jobs to local people. Existing employees would be able to transfer over to the new site.
The Lidl store is currently located off School Way next to Waitrose in the town centre and regularly sees gridlocked traffic when shoppers try to enter or leave the area.
The new site would be a brand new larger store with 121 customer parking spaces, six disabled parking spaces, nine parent and child spaces, two EV chargers and cycle parking.
A spokesperson for Lidl, said: “Lidl has traded from their store off School Way in Okehampton for many years. Now we are keen to invest in a modern and sustainable new foodstore for Okehampton.
“It is not possible to refurbish the existing store to meet the latest Lidl requirements, so we are proposing a multimillion-pound investment to create a more spacious store in a new location with an enhanced sales area, larger staff welfare and storage areas, solar panels on the roof and EV chargers in the car park to improve sustainability.”
It is likely the proposal to relocate Okehampton’s Lidl will be positively received among those who live in the new housing estates being built on the east side of Okehampton.
Nearly 800 new homes are being built in the extension to the town which was set out in the development plan for West Devon up to 2034 to meet government housing targets. More than half the houses have now been built.
To find out more and to express your views on the proposals for the Lidl store, visit: okehampton.newsite.lidl.co.uk
