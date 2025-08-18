North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team were called out to a remote area on Dartmoor to rescue two hikers, one of which had chest pain and difficulty breathing.
The group were called out by South Western Ambulance Service Trust on August 12 to rescue the hikers along the Red-a-ven Brook.
The rescue team located the hikers and began their assessment of the person with the reported chest pains.
Following a detailed primary survey, the patient was able to be reassured and given fluids.
The casualty and accompanying friend were supported on foot by the team members before being transferred to the team Land Rovers, where the team doctor conducted a second assessment and they were taken back to their parked vehicle.
