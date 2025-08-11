Children in Okehampton have an opportunity to design their dream playground.
David Wilson Redrow South West, currently building at Romansfield in Okehampton and St Michael’s Meadow in Exeter, is launching The Junior Playmakers competition.
Open to children aged seven to 14 in Devon, the competition invites budding designers to submit drawings of an inclusive play area – designed to be accessible for children of all abilities.
This year’s winner will receive up to £500 in vouchers to spend on play equipment, and team up with master planners to craft imaginative spaces that spark adventure, creativity, and connection.
Parents interested in nominating their child can email [email protected] with a drawing of the child’s playground.
Entries close at midday on Friday, September 5.
