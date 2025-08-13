Traffic has been held up on a Tavistock street today (Wednesday) as lorries receive the contents of a fire-damaged Co-op store.
Traffic control measures have been put in place as fridges and other equipment and items are removed from the Market Street store which has been closed since the severe fire in mid June.
The store is not expected to reopen for business for a few months – most likely before the busy Christmas shopping period.
Firefighting teams from across Devon attended the blaze which fire investigators say was caused by an electrical fault.
Meanwhile, Tavistock’s larger second Co-op store on Brook Street has extended it weekday opening hours to compensate for the closure of its sister store.
The work on the Market Street store is expected to significantly upgrade its operations.
