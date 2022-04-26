Callout for wool for Jubilee bunting in red, white and blue

AN appeal has gone out in Okehampton for donations of wool – in red, white and blue – to help a nonagenarian resident create the longest-ever bunting for celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The keen knitter is 92-year-old Mary Hooper, pictured, who lives at Castle Ham Lodge in the town.

She has started work on the bunting as part of the Oke Tree Network’s Roots Project, a crafting project which sees carers and the people they look after crafting in the community. Mary has already started work on her bunting, and is appealing for donations to allow her to complete her project. She aims to create the longest knitting bunting possible to be displayed around Castle Ham Lodge at the sheltered accommodation project’s Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, June 2.

Jamie Snowdon, from the Oke Tree Network, said: ‘Mary is furiously knitting what seems like day and night and is very quickly running out of wool. The Oke Tree Network are therefore appealing to the community for any donations of red, white and blue wool.’