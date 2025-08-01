Sculptures and visitors are being welcomed to Calstock Sculpture Garden throughout August.
The gardens at Blauwhuis, The Butts, situated between Calstock and Albaston, will be full of creations from the Calstock parish artists with space for more.
Their garden is already hosting 30 different creations but has space for more says event organiser Barry Kirkham. “It’s a tiny garden, and I thought that it might be that we’d have too much stuff to put in it, but it feels like anything that comes, the garden swallows it, so we could have a thousand pieces if enough turn up!”
The month of exhibiting is free to artists and visitors alike and begins on Saturday, August 2 with an open afternoon from 2pm to 4pm with free refreshments, music with all welcome. During the week, the garden will be open from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. The postcode is PL18 9QA.
Throughout the month hosts Barry and Nellie will be collecting donations for St Luke’s Hospice with commission from any sales also going to the Plymouth-based charity.
They couple have always been big supporters of the charity but more so since a friend of the couple was looked after by the hospice. “There will be donations boxes for St Luke’s on the door, so hopefully over the month we will have made a considerable amount come together.”
Nina Wearne, partnerships manager from St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Barry, Nellie and the whole Calstock community for rallying behind St Luke’s with such generosity and creativity.
“Their sculpture fundraiser is a beautiful expression of community spirit; something truly special and refreshingly different.
“It’s inspiring to see people come together in such imaginative ways to support local hospice care, and we wish them every success with this wonderful initiative.
“Their kindness helps ensure that families across our area continue to receive the compassionate care they deserve, and for that, we are deeply thankful.”
