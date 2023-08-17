Okehampton’s Co-op store car park has been fitted with CCTV cameras to identify motorists who contravene the store’s parking policy.
Signs in the car park state that parking is free for up to one hour and anyone parking here for this amount of time is not required to display aticket in their window. However, those using the car park for longer than one hour are required to enter their vehicle registration number into the machine which will generate a ticket to then be displayed.
Customers can get their money back if they spend £15 or more in the store.
Signs in the car park also state that parking is not permitted overnight.