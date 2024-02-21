“I’m the most sceptical bloke when it comes to someone else helping me mentally. But I had nothing to lose, I couldn’t get any lower, with my bleak outlook. So, I made the call and went along to the centre. My first experience was a group meeting about stuff around cancer. I was quiet but started to realise slowly I wasn’t the only one feeling like I did. Slowly over the coming weeks I started to look differently about my situation and handle how I felt much more effectively.