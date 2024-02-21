Cancer support charity Help Harry Help Others, has launched a new fundraising appeal calling for supporters to help raise vital funds for the charity’s Drop-In Cancer Centre.
Hero365 is searching for 365 people to raise £850 (the cost of running the centre for one day) each over 365 days. If the fundraising goal is reached, one whole year of centre costs will be covered.
Devon-based Mark Coghlan has credited the drop-in centre for helping him come to terms with his diagnosis and for supporting him with his cancer journey.
He said: “I had a stage 3 tumour which was high risk. Once my treatment had started, I was talking to my cancer support nurse who suggested I might benefit from visiting Help Harry Help Others.
“I’m the most sceptical bloke when it comes to someone else helping me mentally. But I had nothing to lose, I couldn’t get any lower, with my bleak outlook. So, I made the call and went along to the centre. My first experience was a group meeting about stuff around cancer. I was quiet but started to realise slowly I wasn’t the only one feeling like I did. Slowly over the coming weeks I started to look differently about my situation and handle how I felt much more effectively.
“I’ll always be super grateful about the caring support I received from Help Harry Help Others and never forget the positive impact they made to my life.”
Help Harry Help Others supports those affected by cancer across the whole of the UK. The Drop-In Cancer Centre now helps 1,200 adults and children affected by any type of cancer, offering services including emotional, practical and financial support.
Help Harry Help Others is named after Harry Moseley who raised over £750,000 for cancer research in two years before losing his battle with cancer, aged 11. Following his death, Harry’s mum decided to continue Harry’s work. Help Harry Help Others became a registered charity in 2012. For more information visit: www.hhho.org.uk.