FORCE Cancer Charity is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its support centre at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
The centre, which was built after a successful £900,000 appeal, has seen around a quarter of a million visits since it first opened on September 20, 2004.
FORCE Cancer Charity uses it to support cancer patients, their families, friends and carers as well as healthcare professionals.
“FORCE prides itself on creating a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere that offers a haven from the clinical environment of the hospital,” a spokesperson said.
“The charity offers one-to-one counselling, complementary therapies, relaxation classes, exercise sessions, support groups, benefits advice and an extensive library, all available free of charge.
“The centre is also FORCE’s administrative headquarters.”
FORCE, or the Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre Exeter, is an independent charity founded in 1987 that provides free support to anyone affected by cancer.