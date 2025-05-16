Eight labradors, a spaniel and a collie were taken to an animal rescue after being exploited and used for breeding.
Margaret Green Animal Rescue, which has an animal rescue centre near Tavistock, was “shocked by the appalling condition” of the dogs, which were extremely underweight and had various health problems.
The dogs had teeth in a horrendous condition, chronic ear infections, swollen pads with nails growing into them and flea infestations.
A spokesperson for Margret Green Animal Rescue said: “We can’t begin to imagine the pain and discomfort these vulnerable souls must have experienced.
“After thorough examinations by our vet, and seeing the state of their pads, it was suspected that the dogs were suffering from hookworm infections.”
Following multiple tests the dogs were positive for hookworms and a nasty bacterium that had led to their ear infections.
The dogs immediately started treatment for both conditions.
“We worked around the clock to make sure the dogs were comfortable and surrounded by the kindness and care they should have been exposed to all along.
“We soothed them with warm baths, applied flea treatment and cream for their pressure sores and clipped their overgrown nails.”
The dogs were wrapped up in snuggly fleeces and bedding, they are fed small meals regularly throughout the day to help them gain weight and get ready to undergo vital dental and neutering procedures.
“Being forced to endure such awful conditions for many years, as victims of irresponsible breeding, had, quite understandably, left these innocent dogs traumatised and fearful of humans.
“We spent weeks slowly introducing them to new experiences & people, and preparing them for the loving homes they had been deprived of for so long.
“Veterinary care like this for just one animal comes at a considerable cost to the charity, but providing this treatment for ten dogs undoubtedly made a significant impact on our already stretched resources.”
Vist www.margaretgreenanimalrescue.org.uk to donate.