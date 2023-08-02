A PLANT growing project on Dartmoor giving therapy to cancer patients is marking a year of achievements.
Blooming Well’s Sheepstor base, on Dartmoor, is celebrating a year of tending and growing. The therapeutic horticulture programme supports cancer patients in their recovery, is delivered free as part of the Mustard Tree cancer support centre, at Derriford Hospital,giving personalised care in cancer provision.
Annie Charles project coordinator, and Nick Demeranville, Mustard Tree volunteer, helped 31 participants – all with very different levels of gardening knowledge. Annie said: “The weekly sessions enable people to meet others with similar challenges and participants really appreciate this. It provides a valuable space to talk about something other than cancer.”
The project has won a University of Plymouth ‘Get Involved’ Award and been involved in a joint research project with Alison Warren, professor of occupational therapy. Students also volunteered with the Blooming Well team and patients.
“The benefits of gardening are now well-established,” said Annie, “It improves physical activity levels, lifts mood, boosts self-confidence, improves a sense of wellbeing, helps re-focus attention when overwhelmed and reduces stress and anxiety. However, there is little evidence about benefits to cancer patients, so this is a unique opportunity to find out more.”
The award financed the purchase of tools, raised beds and other equipment and helped fund transport for participants to Sheepstor. “We’ve had many generous donations from participants and their families, keen gardeners and local Sheepstor residents, including seeds, equipment, books, and a Plymouth City Council grant.”
Macmillan Cancer Support will fund Annie’s award in social and therapeutic horticulture. Annie added: “We like to encompass the wider therapeutic aspects of gardening, being physically active, eating healthily, the value of just being in nature and mindfulness.”
Marjorie, who is recovering from chemotherapy and radiotherapy, said: “Being with like-minded people who are also experiencing similar health problems is really helpful. The garden is in the most calming place and to be able to plant seeds, take cuttings and be given plants to take home is confidence boosting. Nature is a great calmer and healer.”
To find out more, contact the Mustard Tree on 01752 430060, or visit their Facebook page here: https://shorturl.at/klwGK or see: https://www.plymouthhospitals.nhs.uk/mustard-tree/