Car severely damaged in fire

Saturday 14th May 2022 5:34 am
Fire scene
(Fire brigade )

FIREFIGHTERS from Chagford and Moreton Hampstead battled a fire that badly damaged a car on the A30 at Belstone.

On arrival at 3pm yesterday, Friday, the crews discovered the severely damaged car in a layby.

They used a hose reel, a compressed air foam jet and thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

