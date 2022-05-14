Car severely damaged in fire
By Nick Knight | Editor |
[email protected]
Saturday 14th May 2022 5:34 am
Share
(Fire brigade )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
FIREFIGHTERS from Chagford and Moreton Hampstead battled a fire that badly damaged a car on the A30 at Belstone.
On arrival at 3pm yesterday, Friday, the crews discovered the severely damaged car in a layby.
They used a hose reel, a compressed air foam jet and thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |