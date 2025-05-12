A TEENAGER from Exeter has today, Monday, May 12, appeared in court charged with a number of rape and sexual offences.
Sonny Boyes, 19, is accused of two rapes against a 16-year-old girl at Clyst Halt Avenue on Friday evening [May 9].
He is also accused of four counts of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at Digby & Sowton train station and on a train heading into Exeter.
No pleas were entered and Boyes was remanded in custody to appear at Exeter Crown Court on June 12.
Detective Inspector, Emma Lefort, in a statement released on Sunday, May 11, said that specialist officers are continuing to provide support to the victims.
‘We continue to investigate the incidents and want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Digby & Sowton railway station, or on a train passing through, between 20:45 and 22:00 on Friday, May 9’, Detective Inspector Lefort said.