Carbon neutral plan for Wren

Wren Music has announced that it aims to help tackle the climate crisis and get back to folk music roots by becoming carbon neutral by 2026.

The Okehampton-based music charity said it has been getting back to the roots of folk music, which often includes songs about the changing seasons and farming cycles, by working towards becoming more ennvironmentally friendly by reviewing its travel usage and obtaining contracts with renewable energy suppliers.

Cliff Massey, communications and marketing officers at Wren Music, said: ‘One the core fundamentals of folk music over the years is about connecting with the land, nature and the world around us.

‘These traditional roots have meant that Wren Music has naturally been aware of the importance of the environment.

‘Wren Music celebrates the past and history of folk music through its many choirs and orchestras across Devon, but also believes that it is important to continue to evolve the genre by creating new folk songs of today, focusing on important current issues such as the climate crisis.’

There will be a focus on sustainability this Jubilee and Wren Music has prepared an appropriately environmentally friendly junk music workshop at Simmons Park over the Jubilee weekend on June 4 which will see musicians using recycled materials such as plastic containers and pipes to make music.

The charity has also organised performances across Devon including performances by the North Devon Folk Choir performing at Quince Honey Farm in South Molton and the West Devon Folk Choir performing in North Tawton.

So far this year, Wren Music has held a wassailing evening, the lantern procession and a Bluebell Sunday event. In the run up to Okehampton’s Lantern procession the charity ran open workshops across the town, and with local schools making lanterns out of traditional materials, willow and paper and allowed children to make May garlands, using willow and paper at Bluebell Sunday on May 15.

Following the Jubilee event, Wren Music will continue to hold nature-focused events and will take part in Green Space, Dark Skies on Exmoor celebrating the importance of one of the ever-dwindling places without light pollution.

Wren Music will also make an appearance at the Midsummer day event on June 25 at Okehampton Community Gardens and will also provide willow headdresses with real flowers,which the charity said hopes will ‘connect the wearer to nature and the earth we live on, and its place in the solar system.’

Wren Music is a charity focused on providing music to all abilities across Devon and regularly holds music groups, workshops and festivals across the community.