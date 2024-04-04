The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show a care home, Sunningdale House Care Home, was rated as 'good' on November 10. The home was last inspected on October 10 2018.
A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.