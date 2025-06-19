A NUMBER of gold and silver bars have been stolen in a burglary in Hatherleigh.
The burglary is believed to have taken place between Thursday, June 12 and Monday, June 16.
The missing items are described as two one-kilogram silver bars without packaging, seven gold bars of various sizes still in their packaging, and 20 gold sovereign coins in a small purple zip-up purse.
Police are appealing for witnesses of the burglary and attempts to sell the items.
If you have seen anything, or have information or video footage that could help enquiries, contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference 50250152253.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.