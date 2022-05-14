Cash to get youngsters to take the train

A COMMUNITY rail project in Okehampton that targets young people is receiving government cash as part of nearly £5 million being handed out nationwide for projects using transport to deal with the loneliness epidemic.

Devon County Council has been granted just shy of £494,0000 to encourage both younger and older people to get out and use public transport to improve their lives.

The council will use the money to provide a variety of support aimed at over-55s and young people aged 16-24. This includes the use of travel trainers to help passengers gain confidence in using public transport, introducing a travel buddy system with on-board support from staff and volunteers, driver training initiatives, launching a community grants fund in areas with limited or no public transport services, and the community rail project in Okehampton aimed at giving young people the confidence to use public transport.

Andrea Davis, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport said: ‘Loneliness is unfortunately something that can affect us all and is all too prevalent in society today. This funding will enable us to roll out a number of innovative schemes that will provide targeted support across Devon. Our pilot programme is designed to help combat loneliness in Devon through transport opportunities and try to make life a little brighter for residents.