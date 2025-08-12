Castle Drogo is celebrating 50 years since first being opened to public with a summer filled with 1970s themed events.
As part of the ongoing celebrations of 50 years since Castle Drogo was opened to the public, the Undercroft Exhibition space has been turned into a disco room until September 7.
Nat Bonfield, visitor experience officer at Castle Drogo, said: “It’s great to be celebrating Castle Drogo’s anniversary in style. We've been having so much fun planning these events on a 70s theme, even curating the playlist for the Undercroft disco as a team. There’s something for everyone at Castle Drogo this summer and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors for weeks of 70s themed fun.”
Summer of Play at Castle Drogo this year is focusing on the fun and games of the 1970s. From Swingball to space hoppers Summer of play will be embracing the charm and nostalgia of 1975, the year the castle was first opened to the public.
There will be a Nursery Corridor Exhibition which features additional collection items and areas supplementary to the core route around the castle.
The displays include objects and stories about Mary Drewe, including her dolls house, as well as a new exhibition celebrating 50 years of the castle being opened to the public and exploring the different eras of its history.
On August 22 guests have the opportunity to take a guided tour up through the top corridors of the castle and onto the southern roof.
Visitors must be at least 1.2 metres tall to join the tour as well as be physically fit, have a head for heights and be wearing sturdy footwear.
On August 17 the hydro turbine building on the River Teign will be open for visitors look inside.
More details of each event, as well as information on visiting Castle Drogo can be found on the website: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/devon/castle-drogo.
