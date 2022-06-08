Castle Drogo show makes exhibition of river project

A NEW exhibition at Castle Drogo is showcasing work taking place to improve the future of the river on its doorstep.

The exhibition highlights the current plight of Dartmoor’s River Teign and explores how partner organisations are working together to improve its future. It is open daily to visitors in the Gun Room of the castle until October 30. The project was launched in February last year to improve the River Teign and its tributaries for salmon and trout and all the inhabitants and users of the river. The exhibition uses panels and film to tell the story of the salmon in the River Teign catchment. Salmon that have used the Teign for thousands of years are now facing significant decline due to a multitude of issues including climate change, pollution and human interaction with the river. This project also aims to encourage people to take an interest in the river, its wildlife and rich cultural heritage.

Teign Angling and Conservation Association (TACA) chair Roger Furniss said: ‘Thanks to the National Trust we have this fantastic space to tell the story of the Teign and its salmon to the thousands of visitors who pass through the castle. A few hundred feet below Castle Drogo is the beautiful river and I have no doubt that this exhibition will help visitors understand the challenges this important water source faces and how they can play their part in securing its future.’

Rebecca Glover, programming and partnerships officer at Castle Drogo, commented: ‘The man who built Castle Drogo, Julius Drewe, was a keen fisherman and the proximity to the River Teign was undoubtably a deciding factor in him choosing the location for the castle. We are delighted to be hosting this exhibition to help raise awareness of the river’s plight and the wonderful work taking place to help improve its future.’