North Tawton Cemetery should be plastic-free after wreaths and floral tributes were found in a compost box, councillors have been told.
The town council heard at its monthly meeting last week (Tuesday March 7) that although there are signs in the cemetery making it clear the compost bin was only for organic compostable materials, artificial items were disposed of in it.
Cllr Carol Burrow said: ‘I was amazed to find how many plastic wreaths and flowers were left in the compost bin. There are signs spelling out that anything thrown away in the bin should not contain plastic.’ Cllr Christian Martin suggested the site should be totally plastic free.