In 2022/23 almost one in five children in Central Devon were living in poverty (DWP/ONS figures) through no fault of their own, caused by years of austerity imposed by a self-serving Conservative government, who care for nobody except themselves and their own class. I fear that nothing will change under a Labour government as they continue to implement Tory policies and wreak havoc on the lives of the poor with welfare cuts and continued privatisation of the NHS.