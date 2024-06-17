In 2022/23 almost one in five children in Central Devon were living in poverty (DWP/ONS figures) through no fault of their own, caused by years of austerity imposed by a self-serving Conservative government, who care for nobody except themselves and their own class. I fear that nothing will change under a Labour government as they continue to implement Tory policies and wreak havoc on the lives of the poor with welfare cuts and continued privatisation of the NHS.
As your Independent candidate I’m calling for massive investment in the NHS, education, council housing, public services and renewable energy. I want to see public transport and domestic utilities renationalised, and for workers to be paid a decent living wage.
I stand in solidarity with Gaza. I condemn the genocide of over 15,000 children by the Israeli state, I’m calling for a ceasefire and the recognition of a Palestinian state by the British Government.
I’m from Lustleigh, where I was born in a council house. My family have lived here for 110 years, and I learned from a young age that the privileges we have in our lives had to be fought for, and I am continuing that fight with my candidacy.
Please visit my website, watch my videos and share anything that may resonate with you. I’m not deluded enough to think I can win this seat, but I can walk away with a clear conscience, and I’m giving you that chance too on July 4, Independence’ Day!