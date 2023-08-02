Mr Stride told the Times: “What we’re seeing here is the ability to log on and off any time you like, no requirement to have to do a certain number of hours over a certain period of time, which is driving huge opportunities. There are loads of great opportunities out there for people and it is of course good for people to consider options they might not have otherwise thought of. You really do need to sensibly stop, take where you are in life, and assess whether for example you’ve got enough money to get you through with the kind of lifestyle and living standards that you’re expecting.”