Central Devon MP Mel Stridge supports peat ban to save environment
Central Devon MP Mel Stride has voiced his support for a government scheme which would see the banning of peat sales to amateur gardeners by 2024.
With the scheme, the Government aims to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, a natural process which happens when peat is extracted from wetland areas.
Professor Alistair Griffiths, director of science and collections at the Royal Horticultural Society, said: ‘Peatlands are the world’s largest carbon store on land, with great potential to store carbon long term, helping to reach net zero. They reduce flooding, when rewetted reduce fire risks and provide valuable habitats for both plants and animals. To tackle the climate and biodiversity crises, it is essential that we have a sustainable transition to peat-free alternative growing medias.’
Research has shown that peatland is one of Earth’s largest carbon stores but only 13 per cent of UK peatland remains in a untouched state.
The other 87 per cent has fallen victim to human interference as a result of land drainage, overgrazing, burning and damaging the habitats of some of the UK’s rarest wildlife including the swallowtail butterfly, hen harrier and short-eared owl.
The Government is now working with horticulturists to find a peat-free alternative in time for the ban.
Mr Stride said: ‘The Government has committed to restoring 35,000 hectares of peatlands by 2025, including hundreds of hectares here within Dartmoor. This restoration will help protect wildlife habitats, help to prevent flooding and crucially improve one of our most important carbon sinks. Delaying the ban for the professional horticulture sector is a sensible compromise to give businesses time to move to peat-free alternatives.’
