Chagford church is runner up in best churchyard competition
[email protected]stock-today.co.uk
Friday 21st October 2022 2:00 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
St Michael’s Church in Chagford has received the Runner up prize in the Devon CPRE Best Churchyard awards 2022.
The well-managed churchyard in the centre of the town is in regular use as a thoroughfare (for people and animals), yet the judges found not one scrap of litter on their unannounced visit. They were also impressed by the beautiful signs and noticeboards.
Devon’s best churchyard was named as All Saints at Kenton near Exeter which was on the verge of closure just a few years ago.
See more in the Times next Thursday
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |