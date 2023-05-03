A NURSE from Okehampton Medical Centre will set off on a 1,000-mile cycle challenge to raise money for the charity that supported her after a diagnosis of breast cancer two years ago.
Joanne Wood from Chagford is part of a team of four that will set out at the end of this week (May 13) to ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for FORCE cancer charity.
Joanne will be cycling with Ali Round, a retired GP who practised in Tiverton, Suzanne Ingram, a doctor in Honiton, and former nurse Linda Collins from Woodbury. They began training in 2020, just before COVID hit, which put a halt to their challenge.
She has already raised more than £1,000 for the charity and hopes to double that by the time she crosses the finish line in Cornwall on May 28.
‘In March 2021, I found a breast lump four days after a normal, routine mammogram,” said Joanne.
“This turned out to be breast cancer – a type that does not show on a mammogram. Thankfully my GP referred me straight away and after more scans, I had surgery. This was just a few weeks before our big adventure so I could not go.
‘My three friends decided to postpone the trip until I was fit again. I will always feel so overwhelmed by that decision.’
Joanne needed six rounds of chemotherapy and 20 sessions of radiotherapy which finished on Christmas Eve 2021.
Joanne explained that, like so many patients, she had to go to appointments alone during the pandemic and after a difficult visit to the chemo unit, she sought support at FORCE’s Support and Information Centre in Exeter.
‘There I found an oasis of calmness, kindness and support tucked into a corner of the RD&E hospital site. I was able to go there and just cry, and the staff would listen, bring me tea etc,’ said Joanne.
‘I had a most beautifully relaxing massage, for free, prior to each of my chemotherapy sessions. They facilitated sessions with a wonderful wig lady to help me cope with the prospect and reality of losing my hair and offered counselling for me and my family if we wanted it. Knowing FORCE was there if I needed them was so important. It’s an amazing place. The whole vibe is so peaceful and lovely.’
Her husband and three daughters have also offered huge support along with her colleagues at the medical centre.
When asked about the training, Joanne said she and her team-mates had done plenty of training in the cold and wet around dirty, potholed roads but that the promise of cake was driving them on.
They hope to cover around 70 miles a day on their ride from the tip of Scotland to the most westerly point of mainland England.
‘We’re just hoping it doesn’t rain for the entire two weeks,’ said Joanne.‘The support we’ve had is overwhelming and some of the comments on our fundraising page have been so touching.’
FORCE is hoping to resume its programme of support at Okehampton Hospital which suspended during COVID.
To support Joanne, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/joanne-wood.