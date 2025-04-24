A TikToker with over a million followers celebrated Easter weekend in Tavistock by making a video to support the local Sue Ryder charity shop.
Sophie Tea Art is an artist who makes videos where she travels to different charity shops across the country each week.
She picks an item, paints it and then returns the item to the shop the same day to auction it off to her viewers.
The latest video in her series, posted on April 23, features the Sue Ryder shop in Tavistock and has amounted to 1.4 million views and 167,000 likes.
@sophieteaart hiii I’m in Devon and Happy Easter bonnet 🐣 Thanks to Sue Ryder charity shop for letting me in and thanks to the legends that came to see me ❤️❤️ I’m thinking about heading up north this Friday for charity shop Friday 💭 near Manchester. You heard it here first scallywags #sophieteaart #charityshopfriday #easter #easterbonnet #charity #art #painter #tavistock #devon #sueryder ♬ original sound - Sophie Tea Art
Sophie, who’s parents live in Tavistock, buys a wedding hat which she calls an Easter bonnet from the shop and adorns it with bright painted flowers.
After the flowery hat was completed, Sophie brought it back to the shop and auctioned it to a crowd of eager viewers.
On social media, Sue Ryder in Tavistock said: “Thank you to Sophie Tea art who bought a hat in our store and then painted it and its box. Sophie then gave it away as a prize to one person drawn from a free raffle. Thank you to all those that attended and cleared our bric-a-brac shelves, buying items that Sophie then gave some of her fabulous art. What a wonderful, whirlwind of an afternoon. It certainly brightened our bank holiday.”
A fan, also called Sophie, was ecstatic to win the hat as she is due to attend a wedding later this year.
After the social media star made her visit to the shop, one viewer contacted the shop saying “I’ve never heard of Sue Ryder before today, but had a look their site and made an order thanks to your Tavistock charity shop.”
Due to Sophie’s visit to the charity shop, the charity managed to raise 20 hours of palliative care in one day.