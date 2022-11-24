The evening on Thursday, December 15 will see shops stay open until 8.30pm and Father Christmas make an appearance.
Libby Tucker, chairman of Chagford Business Community, said: ‘All the shops are open and we have got a couple of market stalls and some street food stalls. The choir will be singing and there will be a couple of other musical performances. I think the main thing were are trying to push is it is an offline Christmas. There will be music, chestnuts, mistletoe and entertainment for all ages – the offline authentic Christmas experience. Chagford has plastic free accreditation, a Santa’s Grotto which is really amazing and a “help find the lost reindeer” where you can win £100 of vouchers to spend in Chagford shops.
‘Late night shopping has been part of Chagford for many many years. With covid it has taken a back seat but this year we are back with a bang. Absolutely everyone is open, we have got some fantastic artisan food shops people can come to do their ordering for Christmas food. We have also got an amazing book shop and a really fantastic brand new artist supplies shop.’
Libby, who runs Bloom hairdressers, does all her Christmas shopping in town. ‘It is absolutely amazing, I haven’t bought a Christmas present outside Chagford for the past four years.’
The fun starts at 5.30pm, with a park and ride just outside the town and a minibus bringing shoppers into enjoy the evening.