Libby Tucker, chairman of Chagford Business Community, said: ‘All the shops are open and we have got a couple of market stalls and some street food stalls. The choir will be singing and there will be a couple of other musical performances. I think the main thing were are trying to push is it is an offline Christmas. There will be music, chestnuts, mistletoe and entertainment for all ages – the offline authentic Christmas experience. Chagford has plastic free accreditation, a Santa’s Grotto which is really amazing and a “help find the lost reindeer” where you can win £100 of vouchers to spend in Chagford shops.