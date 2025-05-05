Mark Norman, owner of Lakemoor Alpacas, is thrilled to bring this novel concept to life: "We love coming to the Devon County Show each year with our alpacas, but this time, we wanted to try something different. Alpaca Cafés have taken off across Europe, but in the UK, they’re still a fresh new idea. This is a perfect chance to see how it goes! Working with animals is always a challenge but these alpacas love people—and Hagrid, in particular, will do just about anything for a carrot!"