Devon County Show has announced the addition of an irresistible feature to its 2025 lineup—its first-ever Alpaca Café!
Located in the Alpaca Ring, this unique café experience will offer visitors a chance to socialise alongside four charming alpacas.
Twice a day, at 11am and 3pm, the ring will transform into a cafe complete with patio tables and chairs, accommodating up to 24 lucky guests per session.
The stars of the show – Lakemoor Alpacas Ron, Hagrid, Sirius and Alby are friendly, inquisitive, and always ready for a snack. Guests will be invited to feed them nuts and carrots, while basking in their gentle company—and the experience can be captured on camera with alpaca selfies galore.
Mark Norman, owner of Lakemoor Alpacas, is thrilled to bring this novel concept to life: "We love coming to the Devon County Show each year with our alpacas, but this time, we wanted to try something different. Alpaca Cafés have taken off across Europe, but in the UK, they’re still a fresh new idea. This is a perfect chance to see how it goes! Working with animals is always a challenge but these alpacas love people—and Hagrid, in particular, will do just about anything for a carrot!"
With pre-booking essential, and only a handful of spots available per session, Devon County Show expects the café to be a sell-out success.
Event Details
Where: Alpaca Ring, Devon County Show
When: Thursday 15th, Friday 16th & Saturday 17th May
Times: 11am & 3pm (Pre-booking required)
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience that promises to be as endearing as it is unforgettable!
The event is free of charge but Devon County Show will be collecting donations for their charity of the year, Pete’s Dragons. Suggested donation is £2.00 per adult.
To find out more about Devon County Show and to book discounted tickets in advance, visit www.devoncountyshow.co.uk