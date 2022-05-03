Chagford Two Hills Race returns in June

The Two Hills Race is a Chagford tradition ( Submitted )

The infamous Chagford Two Hills Race returns this year on Sunday, June 5 as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The race, now celebrating its 45th anniversary, was originally founded back in 1977 as part of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

Although only 3.5 miles in distance the Two Hills Race is famed for its challenging ascent and notorious bog! Organised by Chagford Runners the race is open to experienced and novice runners alike, including children.

All entries are online via the website www.twohillsrace.co.uk or a link on the Chagford Two Hills Race Facebook page. Entries close at midday on Friday, June 3.

The race starts at 11am from the War Memorial Playing Fields, Chagford, where there is fun for all with bouncy castle, ice creams, stalls, children’s races, car boot sale, refreshments, BBQ and a licensed bar.