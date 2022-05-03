Chagstock planting trees to offset carbon footprint

A tree planting scheme designed to mitigate the carbon footprint of Chagstock music festival will become an annual tradition, the organiser has confirmed.

With the help of Dartmoor charity Moor Trees, Chagstock festival will see native British saplings planted every year. The number planted will, according to calculations, mitigate the carbon dioxide emitted by the event over the trees’ lifespan. Saplings will be planted every year in South Devon, as part of the ‘Tunes for Trees’ scheme.

Chagstock organiser, Simon Ford, said: ‘This really is a no-brainer for us. To do something green that will live on for many years is a great way to give something back to nature.

‘We’re very big on meaningful efforts to reduce our impact on the planet, and by planting trees in Devon, that’s something we can do right on our doorstep.

‘We’ve received a lot of great feedback for the idea, so it’s a pleasure to announce that we’ll be making this an annual part of the festival, and we encourage other events to do the same.’

Headline acts at this year’s Chagstock are psychedelic rock band Kula Shaker, and pop-rockers, Ash.