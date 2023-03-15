CHARITIES in Devon have a chance to win a share of a £25,000 prize pot offered by expert charity insurer Ansvar as part of its Community Campaign.
Many good causes in the region have been struggling to raise funds during the current cost of living crisis and Ansvar, which has insured charities, churches and voluntary groups for more than 60 years, is offering help.
The money will be split three ways: £15,000 for the overall winner with £5,000 each going to two additional charities.
Applications for funding can be submitted between Monday, March 6 and Monday, April 17, with winners announced by Wednesday, May 31. Charities simply need to complete a short online form and explain in 500 words or less why their project deserves the prize.
Judges will be looking for projects that are about to start, or already running, which positively impact the local community.
Sarah Cox, Managing Director at Ansvar, said: “These are tough times for many charities, so we’re delighted to announce our search for three registered charities to benefit from a £25,000 prize pot.
“We know how much that money will mean to projects being run across the country and the judges are particularly keen to receive entries that provide a detailed outline of how the money would be spent.”
A judging panel will meet to decide the winner – and entries need to be made online via the Ansvar website: https://www.ansvar.co.uk/community-campaign-2023/community-campaign-2023/ .
Entrants must be a registered charity and their charity number will be needed to apply.
Sarah Cox added: “We’ve been insuring charitable organisations at the heart of the community for a long time and giving back to the community is an important part of what we do.
“So, we’re really looking forward to hearing from a wide breadth of charities and learning how they could benefit from this funding boost. We strongly urge any eligible charities in need of funding to submit an application.”