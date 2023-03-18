An Okehampton cheerleader has been chosen to represent England at a world championship competition and is appealing to the local community for help in covering the cost of the trip.
22-year-old Imogen Spooncer was selected for the England team of AA Median Cheer team late last year, with the world championships taking place in Orlando, Florida next month.
Participating in the sport she loves has proven financially demanding, with Imogen travelling up to Stoke-on-Trent from Devon every other weekend for six hour training sessions since accepting her place on the team.
In total, Imogen’s trip to Florida is will cost over £1,500.
Imogen said: ‘I’m currently looking for sponsors to help cover the cost of my trip to compete at the world championships. If anyone has any companies alongside work and would like to help in lieu of having their logo on my top, they are most welcome.
‘Due to us competing for England we are allowed and highly encouraged to seek sponsorship from various companies to help with the various costs associated.
‘If anyone individual without a business would also like to help, I would be most grateful. Everything helps.’
The championships being held overseas naturally incur a high cost for participants, who are required to fund the trip themselves — no help is available from the sport’s governing body. These costs involved equate to around £1,500-1,800 for each person, including flights, accommodation, all transportation, kit, the cost of using the training facilities in America and competition entry.
In her fundraising mission so far, Imogen has organised various hampers via a raffle as well as selling sweet and hot chocolate cones at Christmas. She is also running a quiz night, open to everyone, taking place at Lewdown Victory Hall at 7.30pm tomorrow evening (Friday, March 31).
Imogen said: ‘I originally started off as a trampolinist from age of eight but was injured so I took a sidestep onto the university cheer team when I was at Durham. I then set up a team when at university in Plymouth and coached there too. When I first gave cheerleading a go I absolutely loved it and it’s grown from there.’
Imogen’s fundraising page can be accessed using the following web link: shorturl.at/eijDZ