An Okehampton-based potter’s debut exhibition will open on March 21 at Goldmark Gallery in Leicestershire, showcasing ash-glazed tablewares and large wood-fired jars.
Charlie Collier’s exhibition will feature highlights from the last several years.
Gallery founder Mike Goldmark praised Collier’s role in reviving British pottery: “At a time when young people spend so much of their lives in digital spaces, potters like Charlie are enormously important.”
Collier began working with clay as a student, apprenticed at Whichford Pottery, and now works at the Kigbeare Kiln Project in Okehampton.
“I make pots for use. It’s about using beautiful things that enrich daily life,” Collier said. “Every handmade pot offers a personal connection – for me, that’s very special.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.