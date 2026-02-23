Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the fire which broke out yesterday at the Promise School was accidental.
The investigation was carried out today while firefighters continued to dampen hotspots. There are still three pumping appliances and specialist equipment at the scene and crews will remain at the incident into this evening. There have been no reports of injuries.
A spokesperson for the school said staff were “relieved” that no pupils or staff were on site at the time and thanked emergency services for their swift response.
The fire was initially reported yesterday afternoon, when flames and dense black smoke engulfed much of the school’s roof. At its height, 25 crews from across Devon and Somerset attended the incident and worked throughout the night to extinguish the flames.
Drone footage captured smoke billowing from the roof as firefighters worked below to address the blaze (Video: Copyright Brian Johnston).
The Promise School is an SEND school catering for up to 100 children with social, emotional and mental health needs. There has been concern on social media about the impact the fire will have on pupils who cannot attend mainstream schools and may now face disruption to their education.
Comments
