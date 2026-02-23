Police are appealing for information as they search for a 43-year-old man from Okehampton wanted for breaching bail conditions.
Officers are making enquiries and appealing for information to help locate him.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build and with brown hair. He also has links to Plymouth and West Devon.
Anyone who sees Hare is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting 50240291406.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.