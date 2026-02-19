Police and two equine welfare charities have joined forces to produce a collection of short films to help prevent collisions and near-misses involving horses on rural roads.
Key safety messages shared by Devon & Cornwall Police’s Rural Affairs team and the British Horse Society (BHS) are featured in the new series of bite-sized horse road safety films filmed at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s Upcott Park Rehoming Yard near Holsworthy.
The films feature PC Lucy Wyatt from Devon & Cornwall Police’s rural affairs team and Lisa Supple, development officer for BHS, along with horses and handlers from The Mare and Foal Sanctuary.
They give clear, easy-to-follow guidance for riders and drivers alike and focus on road etiquette, clear hand signals, safe passing distance and speed, visibility in all weather and light conditions, and recording and reporting of incidents.
Rural affairs officer PC Lucy Wyatt is the lead for equine crime at Devon & Cornwall Police.
She said: “I grew up riding horses and have experienced, first-hand, how dangerous it can be when motorists pass too fast or too close,” she said.
“When approaching horses and riders on the road, drivers should slow down to no more than ten miles per hour, avoid revving their engine or sounding their horn and then pass slowly when safe to do so, allowing least two metres of space between the horse and vehicle.
“We are committed to reducing the number of people and animals killed or seriously injured on our roads and will continue to work with partner organisations to educate motorists about the importance of passing horses wide and slow.”
A parliamentary debate on horse and rider safety last month saw MPs from across the country called for stricter road safety requirements to protect equine road users; citing British Horse Society figures showing 3,118 road incidents involving horses in 2024 with 58 horses killed.
Jenna Goldby, head of welfare and rehoming at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, believes all riders and handlers should regularly review and refresh their knowledge of road safety.
“Every ride or walk on the road carries risk, and we all need to treat road safety as seriously as we do our horse’s health and keep up to date with changes and new advice,” she said.
“Keeping yourself and your horse safe are top priorities, and a small amount of knowledge and planning can make a massive difference. Be seen, be courteous and stay safe.
Alan Hiscox, director of safety at BHS added: “It’s been great to partner with Devon and Cornwall Police and The Mare and Foal Sanctuary to produce these informative videos. Our key priority is the safety of the horse, rider or carriage driver, and it’s incredibly important that we continue to work collectively together to share the Dead Slow behavioural messages with all road users.
Anyone with dash-cam or helmet-cam footage of vehicles passing too close or too fast can submit it for police review via Operation Snap: Operation Snap - Devon and Cornwall Road Safety Team (Devon & Cornwall Police)
