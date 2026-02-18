A MILITARY veteran who love-bombed a woman with whom he had a brief romance has been told not to contact her for five years – after she used Clare's Law to find out more about him.
Gordon Chaplin – known as Charlie – admitted 'stalking without fear' between July and September last year after he bombarded her with messages and unwanted gifts.
Judge David Evans said Chaplin, 50, love-bombed the woman, saying his behaviour had “had nothing to do with genuine love”.
Exeter Crown Court heard the woman had concerns about Chaplin and used Clare's Law to ask police whether his background included any domestic abuse.
The court heard that last July she told Chaplin, of East Nymph Farm, Spreyton, that the relationship was over and returned the gifts.
But he stalked her and swamped her with messages and even after he was arrested and bailed he continued to contact her.
The court heard Chaplin was in the armed forces where he achieved a high rank and had no previous convictions.
The judge noted that it was an un-aggravated stalking offence.
Chaplin was sentenced to a 18 month community order and given a five-year restraining order which bans him from a particular village in south Devon and forbids any contact with the victim.
