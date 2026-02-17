THE gut instinct of a female firefighter led to a dramatic rescue of a man from a smoke-filled room in Crediton last week.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service home safety technician Cassandra Darling and colleague, home safety and partnership officer Eleanor Tanner were visiting residents at Newcombes Housing near Jockey Hill on Wednesday, February 11 when they heard an alarm sounding nearby.
Cassandra, also a member of Crediton fire crew, explained: “I think it was my gut instinct or intuition but I recognised it as a smoke alarm sounding at a property in Lennard Road.
“I said to Eleanor ‘that is a smoke alarm sound’ so we rushed over to the property and could smell smoke.
“We entered the property and helped the elderly man to safety from the smoke-filled room.”
The pair rang fire control for assistance and cared for the man.
A crew from Danes Castle, Exeter, dealt with the incident.
They discovered that items in a microwave were burning and had filled the property with smoke.
The crew removed the microwave from the property and cleared it of smoke.
Danes Castle watch manager Johan Ulvede, emphasised the importance of smoke alarms.
He said: “Fire safety in the home is very important. Think about your home and nighttime routines, extinguish candles, unplug charging points, ensure cookers are off, make sure it is safe.
“If something happens, make sure you have an exit from your property, a key handy or twist lock to get out.
“The message is ‘get out, call out and stay out’, in other words get out of the property, call 999 and stay out of the property.
“Smoke detectors are very important for people, especially for vulnerable people.
“Call 0800 0502 999 for home safety advice or visit the website: www.dsfire.gov.uk.”
The man was left in the care of Crediton Care Services.
