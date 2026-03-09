A 48 year old man died when he drowned in a secluded coarse fishery while camping on Dartmoor.
Craig Shrubb had been camping at the Serenity Coarse fisheries ponds near Tavistock in May 2024.
The 48 year old chef, who lived at Praze in west Cornwall, drowned after falling into a pond during the night before, while intoxicated with illicit drugs, coroner Stephen Covell concluded.
An inquest at Plymouth Coroner's Court ruled that Mr Shrubb, who was also known as Craig Wright, died as a result of an accident.
The hearing was told that the owner of the fishery became concerned for Mr Shrubb's welfare and he was later found dead in the water.
Serenity Coarse Fishery has three fishing lakes in five acres stocked with various species and is described as 'offering a quiet fishing experience in a peaceful and natural environment'.
