Town mayor, Cllr Hipsey: “Despite the grey February skies, the colourful decorations and bright daffodils brought warmth and smiles to us all. Judging Paint The Town is always a highlight of the season. Each garland has brought its own burst of colour and personality to the high street, making the task of choosing winners incredibly difficult. Events like this showcase the pride people have in our town and the wonderful sense of community that makes it such a special place.’