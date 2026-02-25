Tavistock Town Centre was transformed into a celebration of colour and creativity this February half term as the much-loved Paint The Town event returned for its eighth year.
Organised by Tavistock Improvement District (BID), the annual initiative once again brought together local schools, community groups and businesses to welcome the new season. Shop windows across the high street were adorned with vibrant handmade garlands, filling the town with a sense of optimism and community spirit.
Town mayor, Cllr Hipsey: “Despite the grey February skies, the colourful decorations and bright daffodils brought warmth and smiles to us all. Judging Paint The Town is always a highlight of the season. Each garland has brought its own burst of colour and personality to the high street, making the task of choosing winners incredibly difficult. Events like this showcase the pride people have in our town and the wonderful sense of community that makes it such a special place.’
BID manager Janna Sanders said: “This event is all about our wider community and the importance of involving them in supporting our high street.
“Paint The Town strengthens the connection between residents, organisations and local businesses, reinforcing the shared commitment to ensuring our town centre thrives.’
Twenty-six garlands can be seen in windows around the town centre from 13 local schools and community groups. Be sure to take a walk around town and look in all the windows to see all the creations.
Tavistock BID expressed its sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to the event, whose creativity and collaboration helped bring colour, positivity and increased activity to the high street at the close of winter.
Winner Schools Category:
Tor View – The Granito Lounge
Runner-Up:
Mount Kelly – Cabana Interiors
Winner Village Schools Category:
St Andrews CofE Primary School – Rainbow Nation
Mayor’s Choice :
Tavistock College – Fatface
Award for Creativity:
Tavistock Primary & Nursery School (Year 6) – Leaf & Stone
Highly Commended:
Mary Tavy & Brentor Primary School; Horrabridge Primary School; Whitchurch Community Primary School
Community Award Winner:
4th Tavistock Guides – Coffee & Cream
