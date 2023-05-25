Plymouth Philharmonic Choir will be serving up a sweet treat at their summer afternoon concert on Saturday, June 24 in the Minster Church of St Andrew in Plymouth.
For ‘starters’ the choir will be performing John Rutter’s The Sprig of Thyme which comprises 11 traditional songs including longstanding favourites such as The Keel Row and The Miller of Dee. John has composed an extensive repertoire of choral music with delicious melodies much-loved by singers and audiences alike.
Andrew Carter’s Benedicite will complete the menu of music. This work describes the amazing wonders of the natural world and creation from a child’s perspective. The choir are thrilled to be welcoming children from the Fletewood School to sing three choruses including Badgers and Hedgehogs. The ensuing menagerie of animals that Noah forgot to mention, is like an extra episode of Sir David Attenborough’s Wild Isles! Andrew is able to paint vivid pictures with his music, and elicit a smorgasbord of moods. So much so that, in Ice and Snow you can almost feel the chill of the ice crystals and, in Sun and Moon, experience the otherworldliness and silence as we look out to Space and realise how insignificant we are.
You can savour the musical offerings whilst enjoying a cream tea, included in the ticket price.
For further information, including ticket prices, see website plymouthphilchoir.org and Facebook page.