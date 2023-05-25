Andrew Carter’s Benedicite will complete the menu of music. This work describes the amazing wonders of the natural world and creation from a child’s perspective. The choir are thrilled to be welcoming children from the Fletewood School to sing three choruses including Badgers and Hedgehogs. The ensuing menagerie of animals that Noah forgot to mention, is like an extra episode of Sir David Attenborough’s Wild Isles! Andrew is able to paint vivid pictures with his music, and elicit a smorgasbord of moods. So much so that, in Ice and Snow you can almost feel the chill of the ice crystals and, in Sun and Moon, experience the otherworldliness and silence as we look out to Space and realise how insignificant we are.