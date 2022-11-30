Okehampton residents gathered in Red Lion Yard this morning to help put up the Christmas tree just in time for Edwardian Evening.
Members of the Okehampton Rotary Club, Okehampton Dance Project, Everything Okehampton and Simon Chudley from the London Inn helped to erect the tree on Wednesday morning in time for Edwardian Evening tomorrow after the Rotary Club stepped in to provide tree when news broke that the Okehampton Lions Club were unable to do so this year.
The Rotary Club saved the day after it was reported that the Lions could not provide a Tree of Light and stepped in to donate £350 to Everything Okehampton in order to afford the tree.
Okehampton residents will now be able to decorate the tree with their own baubles in memory of loved ones. All baubles will be returned to owners after the tree is taken down.